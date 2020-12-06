Barbara Harris Darlyn Harris Barbara Harris, 75, passed away on December 01, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at the Inkom Cemetery. A webcast of the service and a full obituary will be available at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
