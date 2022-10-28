Hardy Virginia Alice Hardy Virginia Alice Hardy, 91, surrounded by her loving family, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, and to reunite with her sweetheart, on Friday, October 21, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson's. Virginia was born on May 31, 1931, in Glendale, California, to Bonnie (Mentzer) and Charles Fox. She was lovingly raised by her mother Bonnie, and her daddy, Melvin K. Mollers. Virginia grew up in Los Angeles County and graduated from Montebello Senior High School in 1949. She completed a secretarial certification through the Sawyer School of Business, as well as a Shorthand Speed Certification in 1950. Virginia worked in both the Whittier, and Riverside School Districts as a secretary. She also worked for a Ford Motor Company, Montgomery Ward, B. Dalton Booksellers, Three King Distribution Company, and as an Avon Sales Representative. She retired in 2007 from the Portneuf District Library in Chubbuck, Idaho. She met her forever love, Melvin Ray Hardy, in High School, and they eventually married on November 22, 1952, at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, in Montebello, California. During their lives together, they resided in Sparks, Nevada, Riverside, Whittier, Fullerton, and Yorba Linda, California. In 1974, they moved to Chubbuck, Idaho. They had five beautiful children together, Randolph, Linda, Theresa, Thais, and Louise. Virginia was a mother and homemaker, and enjoyed several hobbies including: sewing, cake decorating, jigsaw puzzles, crosswords and word searches, embroidery, beading, reading, playing scrabble, and collecting monkeys and trolls. Virginia also served as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts. She was known as the Queen of Everything. Virginia loved to tell jokes and was cracking jokes right to the very end. One of her last jokes: What goes in hard, moves up and down, and comes out soft? (answer at the end of the obituary) Virginia converted to Catholicism in 1952. Her faith was an integral part of her life, and she was Mel's supportive partner in his Deaconate ministry. Mel and Virginia held Bible studies in their home for many years. Virginia was a member of the Local Council of Catholic Women. Virginia is survived by her five children, Randolph (Linda) Hardy, of Snohomish, WA, Linda Manatt, of Ames, IA, Theresa Hardy, of Chubbuck, Thais (Mike) Ayre, of Chubbuck, and Louise (Harley) Mauch, of American Falls, three half-sisters, Sally Hall, Christine Johnson, and Susan Ayon, 18 grandchildren, and 43 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie and Melvin Mollers, her husband, Melvin R. Hardy, her sons-in-law, Thomas Manatt and Edward Conan, and a half-brother, Walter Fox. A viewing and visitation will be held Friday October 28, 2022, at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. Chubbuck Idaho from 6-8 pm. Memorial Mass will be held at 10 am on Saturday October 29, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Community St. Anthony Chapel. 524 N. 7th Ave, Pocatello Idaho. Internment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Portneuf District Library or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. A special thank you to Harley and Louise Mauch for their loving care of mom during her last decade of life, and to Heritage Home Health for her hospice care. Answer to the joke: Chewing gum! Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
