Harding Stefanie Harding Stefanie J Zinkan Harding, 58, passed away in Pocatello, Idaho at her home on October 15, 2020 surrounded by family. Stefanie was born April 27, 1962 to John and Carla Zinkan. She spent her first 10 years in Chubbuck, Idaho; then moved to Pingree, Idaho for another 8 years, making memories and friends along the way.She graduated from Snake River High School in 1980. She then moved to Pocatello where she attended ISU Technical School for Systematics. She spent the rest of her life in Pocatello, where she met her husband, Scott Harding and together they raised their daughter, Kathryn Harding. All throughout her life, she had many hobbies and activities which included hunting, camping, fishing (basically anything outdoors), softball, bowling, pool, horseshoes, cheering on her favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and spending time with her friends and family, usually with a beer in her hand! Stefanie is survived by her husband, Scott Harding; daughter, Kathryn Harding; sisters, Joni (Tom) Despain, Jana (Ken) Knoch, Cindy Zinkan; brother, Kim (Barbara) Bell; and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Carla Zinkan; and sister, Gerri Albright. A celebration of Stefanie's life will be held at a later date. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Trending Today
Articles
- Altercation cuts short girls soccer game between American Falls and Sugar-Salem
- Three killed in East Idaho crash
- 129 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported in Southeast Idaho
- Local man's book about being Black in East Idaho set to release on Thursday
- Case involving local man accused of killing Pocatello cyclist sent to district court
- Adult daycare center opens near downtown Pocatello
- Interstate 15 partially blocked for three hours because of wreck
- Idaho officer involved in fifth on-duty shooting of his career
- State police: Large amount of marijuana confiscated from vehicle involved in high-speed chase
- Idaho State quarterback Matt Struck enters transfer portal
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.