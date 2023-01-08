Hansen Tex Andrew Hansen Tex Andrew Hansen, 79, passed peacefully from this life on December 23, 2022 at his home in Olive Branch, MS with his wife, Donna, and his son, Tyler, at his side. Tex was born at home on September 21, 1943, to his parents, Ralph Theodore Hansen and Stella Jepsen Hansen. He was the third child in a family of eight children. He grew up on the farm and attended school at Thatcher Elementary and Grace High School. He graduated May 18, 1961. During his high school years, Tex played the guitar and sang. He liked to imitate Elvis Presley and was very good at it. His sophomore and senior year he was selected as "most talented". After high school he enlisted in the Navy to serve our country. It was during the Vietnam war and his job was doing communications in Morse code as they flew to different destinations along the Asian coast. After his time in the service he married Charlotte Erickson. The marriage ended in divorce after two years. There were no children from this marriage. On August 12, 1971, Tex married Donna Fernald Elsmore. Together they raised five children; Christine, Angela, Tyler, Vincent, and Jennifer. Tex was a devoted father to his children. His family was his greatest joy. He has eight grandchildren; Ron Giard, Kyleen Hansen, Devon Balser, Ben Parent, Clem Streck III, Sophia Streck, Dillon Balser, and Sarah Hampoian, and two great-grandchildren; Kyah Balser and Mason Hoey. Tex worked for Hughes Air West, Republic Airlines, and Delta. They lived in Las Vegas, Pocatello, Blackfoot and back to Pocatello. While with Delta he transferred to Boston, MA. They bought a home in New Hampshire where they raised their family. When he retired they moved to Olive Branch, Mississippi. Tex was preceded in death by both parents, two brothers; Forrest Doyle and Jay Mack. Living siblings are sisters, Juanita (Berdell) McCurdy, Dolly (Barry) Stalker, and Gayla (Adolph) Gutierrez and brothers Tom Adolph Hansen and Trent (Diane) Hansen.
