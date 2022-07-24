Hansen Norman Hansen Norman Hansen passed away peacefully on July 20, 2022 with his family by his side. Norman was 92 years old. Norman was born on January 26, 1930 in Goshen, Idaho. He was the third child of Norman and Vera Maude Hansen. He had two older sisters, Elna and Shirley. He attended grade school in Goshen and graduated from Firth High School in 1949. He played basketball and also was in the AG club. He met his sweetheart Tresa in high school. They began dating their senior year and were married on November 29, 1950 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Norman and Tresa lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho; Dothan, Alabama; Weiser, Idaho and finally settled in Pocatello, Idaho. They purchased their home in 1959, and still reside there. Norman and Tresa had four children: Kevin, Randy, Scott, and Kelli. Norman treasured his entire family and loved them dearly. Family was always important to him. Norman was drafted into the Army and served honorably during the Korean War. When he returned, he went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad. He worked in the signal shop and was the sole maker of the lenses for the lights on the train tracks. He retired after 42 years of service. He loved to tinker and could fix or build anything. Norman enjoyed fishing and camping with his family, especially at Little Lost and Island park. Island Park was a special place the he and Tresa created to bring our family together. He loved and adored Tresa, his children, grandchildren and spouses and great grandchildren deeply. Norman is survived by his children Kevin (Sue), Randy (Joan), Scott (Joni), Kelli (Randall), 12 grandchildren and their spouses Chad (Lindsay), Andy (Jen), Dusty (Becca), Angie (Jay), Emily (Tyson), Nick (Kaitlin), Amanda (Britt), Taryn (Ryan), Kyrsten (Sam), Jace (Amy), Taigen (Grady), and Brittany; and 31 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Vera Maude, his wife Tresa, his son Scott, and his sisters Elna and Shirley. A Special thank you to Enhabit Hospice Care, his nurses Heather and Jenna, and the staff at Copper Summit. A special thank you to Dr. Fahim Rahim for his loving care and friendship to dad. Also a special thank you to Carl and Bertha Marler for their longtime friendship to Dad and Mom. Services will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Wilks Funeral Home located at 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho 83202. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on the same day. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho following the services.
