Hansen Mary V. Hansen Mary Hansen was born and raised in Madison County, the daughter of Elvyn and Sylva Vollman. She was the second of ten children growing up on a farm. Mary attended Ricks College in Rexburg and then transferred to Utah State in Logan. While she was attending Utah State, she met and fell in love with the dashing Terry Hansen. After graduating, Mary went to teach school in Soda Springs, Idaho as a home economics teacher while Terry went off to continue his education in the medical field at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. They were married almost two years after they began their courtship in the Idaho Falls, Idaho temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mary supported Terry while he was going to school in a variety of jobs and assisted him once he established his medical practice in Pocatello. One of these jobs was providing home health visits to new mothers to ensure that they were educated and informed. She also worked as a seamstress, tailor and school teacher. Mary's love of sewing has been enjoyed by many family members. Siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have numerous quilts, costumes, dresses, and other special items sewn by her; she spent countless hours pouring her love into these gifts. Mary's most important job was that of wife and mother. She helped raise and nurture her four children and influenced countless others, as many of her children's friends would love her and call her "mom" as well. Throughout her life, Mary's devotion to her Savior has blessed so many lives. She has loved and served her family and neighbors in countless ways. She has been an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she has served in many callings from primary teacher to stake relief society president. She supported her two sons and ten of her twelve grandsons on missions; her other two grandsons and one granddaughter are planning to serve when they are old enough. Mary and Terry served in the Philippines Manila Mission for two years as a senior couple. Her love of the Savior and His gospel have influenced so many lives for good. Mary is survived by her four children, including Terry (Jill), Kathy (Eric), Stephen (Emily) and Kristen (Joe), by seventeen grandchildren, and by ten great-grandchildren with three on the way. Mary was preceded in death by her eternal companion and sweetheart, Terry, and by her parents and one brother. Her funeral service will be a private family celebration at the Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home and will be available to watch on the MWFH website (mwfh1953.com) later in the week of Monday, December 14. ______________
+1
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Autos For Sale
Lost And Found
Autos For Sale