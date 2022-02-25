David Hansen Hansen David Ole Hansen, 83, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 at his home in Idaho Falls. Dave was born June 29, 1938 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the son of Ole and Lula Jensen Hansen. He grew up in Menan and attended schools there. He was drafted into the US Army and played in the Army band. After his military service, he continued his education at the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. David married Maureen Agnes Cromwell September 22, 1961 in the Logan LDS Temple. After Maureen's passing in 2015, Dave married Kay Mann. After just three years of marriage, Kay also preceded him in death in 2019. David was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. He served a mission in Norway and loved to teach the gospel. Dave had worked at Culligan Water and excelled as a top salesman. He worked as a funeral director in St. Maries, Brigham City, UT, Idaho Falls and in Pocatello. He enjoyed writing poems, studying and teaching the gospel and spending time with his family. David is survived by his children, Jeffrey D. (Wendy) Hansen of Wichita Falls, TX; Erik J. (Stephanie) Hansen Meridian, ID; Michael O. (Angela) Hansen of Ogden, UT; Mary K Jones Idaho Falls, ID; Matthew J. (Emily) Hansen of Albany, OR; and his sisters, Nadine Warner of Idaho Falls and Janice (Everett "Butch") Mueller of Rigby; 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maureen; his wife Kay; and siblings Dorothy Hansen, Thora Olaveson, Martha Browning and Zelma Hall Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Garfield 7th Ward, 5th North and 3900 East, Rigby. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Annis Little Butte Cemetery in Annis, Idaho.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.