Hanners Stella Hanners On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Stella Hanners, a loving wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma, left this world surrounded by love and with family nearby. She was 87. Stella, the fourth of five children, was born in Gooding, Idaho on April 2, 1933, to Sam and Rosa Longobardo. In 1945, the family moved to Pocatello, Idaho where Stella later attended Pocatello High School. In 1949, she met and married the love of her life, Donald Hanners. Together they raised six children, Gary, Wayne, Karen, Scott, Laura, and Doug. Over the years, Don and Stella were active members of the Union Pacific Old Timers Club and formed many lifelong friendships. Stella was preceded in death by her husband Don, mother Rosa and father Sam, brothers Leo and George, and sisters Helen and Virginia. She is survived by her children, their spouses, 10 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Family and friendship were the mainstays in Stella's life. We know that today she is in heaven sitting at the kitchen table surrounded by her family and best friends Betty Schmidt and Teresa French drinking coffee and reminiscing. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Idaho Humane Society in honor of Stella and her love for animals. Private services are being held. Arrangements are under the care of Downard Funeral Home. Those who wish, may share memories, photographs and condolences on Stella's tribute wall at www.downardfuneralhome.com
