Hammond Margaret Elnora "Dutch" Hammond "Dutch" Margaret Roukema Hammond was born February 1, 1923, to Fred and Virginia Chapline Roukema in Midwest, Wyoming, joining beloved sister Maxine. Starting school at age 4, she graduated from Midwest High School in the class of 1940. Dutchie worked in the school library for a year post-grad, then moved to work in the Casper hospital, where she found her love of nursing. Eager to become an RN and serve her country, Dutch moved to Pocatello, Idaho to attend Pocatello General Hospital's nursing program as a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. Memories of classmates, their house mother at the Nurses' home, teachers and physicians could not be recalled without Dutchie's appreciation, and trademark chuckle, and it was clear they were always with her. Dutch met Dale Hammond and found love in Pocatello. Dancing through their courtship, Dale proposed to her on the steps of the Nurses' Home, and they married August 31, 1946, the day before she graduated nurses' training. Dutch loved working at Dr Olson's office while Dale finished his degree at ISU, but Dale's first teaching and boxing coach job took them to Anatone, Washington. She spoke warmly of how they were welcomed with open arms and hearts there and referred to as "the kids." Living in the Anatone teacherage, with the beauty of the farming, ranching and forest areas surrounding, the roots of Dutch's heart were planted there forever, among the friends, their children and their grandkids she loved. In 1952 Dutch and Dale moved to Meridian, Idaho where they have 13 years of wonderful memories of neighbors, townspeople and the Meridian High School kids, faculty and staff. While working full time in Dr. Brunn's office she still found time to cook pre-match meals for Dale's boxing and tennis teams and she genuinely loved being a part of the Meridian community. Even late in life she would express genuine awe for the goodness of the people she had met in Pocatello, Anatone, and Meridian. Daughter Jan was born in 1956 and Dutch stayed home to create a wonderful homelife. Mornings full of the three of them singing while Dutch accompanied on the piano, making numerous dresses for Jan and shirts for Dale...often with Jan on her lap, and the cat on her shoulder. They loved time together and had a wonderful family life. Dutch and Dale were able to take Jan back to Anatone from 1963-1965. The town activities often revolved around the school, so dances, games and activities were attended and supported by all. It was a magical time for them, and their love of Anatone is forever present in each of their hearts. Moving back to Pocatello in 1965 was busy for Dutch who initially worked part-time in Labor and Delivery, then full-time in the OR, and finally part-time on the OB/Gyn floor. Reuniting with Dale's family and finding a dear community in the faculty/staff family of Poky High, she became a fixture at all the school activities, and fell in love with a town and people she would never leave. Dutch was a life-long animal lover, and their home was filled with treasured pets. She could nightly be seen walking with Dale and the dog through the neighborhood and around Bartz Field and loved being on the motorcycle with him. She enjoyed building roaring fires in the fireplace, Jim Reeves music, time with her nephews, nieces, family and friends, playing the piano, flying, travel with family, dancing, reading, making spaghetti, chili or cherry cheesecake for her family. Dutch truly loved being a nurse and caring for her patients. She also enjoyed her co-workers. At age 75 Dutch retired from Bannock Memorial to care for Dale, who died in 2001. She was ever present, generous and kind to her loved ones, even when blindness and physical disability overtook her for many years. She was crafty, witty, and always knew what was important. Her eyes never lost their sparkle. Dutchie was happiest when Jan, Lisa, Gabriel, Eli and Makenna were with her. She cherished grandkid summers together, time before and after school, and tried not to be happy when they got sick and had to stay home with her. Dutchie snuck away to Heaven peacefully at age 98, comfortably surrounded by family on May 27, 2021. We know she had an incredible reunion with Dale and beloved family and friends. Dutch is survived by daughter Jan (Mark); grandchildren: Lisa (Cassy), Gabriel (Jamie), Eli (Cherie); great-grandchildren: Makenna, Caroline, Louisa, Beatrice, Gabriel Jr, Lizzy Margaret, and Sophie; nephews: Leon Jr, Chris, Lee, and Paul; and nieces Tracy and Tani; and cherished neighbors, and friends. She was preceded in death by just about everyone, except her friend, Mary Lou. The family expresses thanks to Dr. Mark Benson for his skillful care until retirement; Dr Lavonne Mills for her excellence and compassion; Heritage Hospice's *Patti*, Cassie*, Kelsey, Madalena, Chrissy, Lyndsay, and Shilo; Home Helpers' Dani; and the ministering of Richard Olsen and Ben & Eli Davidson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Bannock Humane Society, P.O. Box 332, Pocatello, ID 83201 OR the Pocatello High School Education Foundation, 325 N Arthur, Pocatello, ID 83204. A Celebration of Dutch's Life will be held on Saturday, July 17th at 11:00 A.M. at the Princeton Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 42 Princeton Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201.
