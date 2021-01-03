Hamman Kenneth Ashley Hamman Kenneth Ashley Hamman, CDR, USN (ret) Beloved husband for 47 years of Margaret (Marni) Eastlund Hamman; father of Kristin Hamman Calley (Mike); grandfather of Mary Calley Stenquist (Tanner) and Meghan Calley. Born in Chicago to Myron Ashley and Alyce Astrid Wickland Hamman, Ken grew up in Toledo Ohio. After attending Ohio State University, he entered the United States Navy as a NAVCAD, earned his wings and began a career as a Naval Aviator. Ken served many assignments both afloat and ashore, overseas and stateside. He was most proud of his time in Vietnam with Hal-3 serving with some of the best people he ever knew. Included among his military awards are the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star (with combat V) and Air Medal. After retirement from The Navy, Ken worked for Electronic Data Systems (EDS). Because of the pandemic, only a private, immediate family gathering will be held at this time. However, Ken's family will plan a celebration of his life, his unique sense of humor and passion for golf when we all return to normalcy. Educational assistance for military dependents was very important to Ken. Memorial donations may be made to the organizations of your choice which support this effort. Arrangements under the direction of Wilkes Funeral Home. Military funeral will be scheduled for a later date. Memories and condolences may be left with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
