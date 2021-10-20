Hall (Maher) Katherine Louise Hall (Maher) Katherine Louise Hall, 52, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away on October 9th, 2021 at Salem Health Center. Kate passed much too early, but in the time that she lived, she lived fully. She was born August 13th, 1969 in Springfield, Oregon to John Patrick and Cleo Christine Maher, and raised in Spokane Washington. Kate was active in her school and participated in the color guard, theater, and choir. She graduated from Rodger's High School in 1987. Following graduation, she began an exciting job as a resort clerk that allowed her to travel the world, from Germany and Austria, to The Grand Tetons and Vail, Colorado. Later, she would often recall the wonderful and silly memories from that time. Kate then settled down in Pocatello, Idaho in 1991 and started her family with the birth of her first son in 1996. Impressively, as a new mother she was able to attend and graduate from Idaho State University with a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications. She was never one to let circumstance stand in her way. At last, she relocated to Salem, Oregon to pursue job opportunities. After making a new life in Oregon, she found and married the love of her life, Shawn Cameron Hall on March 29th, 2014. Kate's hobbies included line dancing, photography, adventuring, crafting, and reading. Her true passions were creating a welcoming home for all- and- making "rememberies" by spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Shawn; children, Ashton, Bree, Patrick, Emileigh, Aaron, and Cameron; grandchildren, Logan, Andrew, Maxtyn, and Everleigh; and her brothers. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Denise. Nothing can ever make up for the loss that her family is experiencing, but they are trying to find solace in the fact that Kate was able to live out her dreams of being a mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, friend, rancher, and homemaker. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Pedee Memorial Church, 12995 Kings Valley Hwy, Monmouth, OR 97361. Interment will be held at Womer Cemetery following the funeral. There will be a viewing Friday, October 22nd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington Street Dallas, OR 97338. www.dallastribute.com
Idaho State Journal
Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Yard Garage Sales
Yard Garage Sales
Autos For Sale