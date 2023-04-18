Dalton Hall Everett Hall Following a battle with cancer, Dalton Everett Hall of Pocatello, Idaho passed away peacefully in his sleep, April 2, 2023, at the age of 74 years. He was born July 8,1948 to his parents Glenn and Hazel Hall in Ashland, Kentucky. He is survived by his children, Tiffany Scripter, Denise Caouette, Donovan Hall, a step son, Gary Metcalf and his sister, Janice Carlson Ickes (Dennis) and also 3 nephews and a niece.

Dalton lived in Pocatello, Idaho until he was 8 years old and then moved with his family to Lava Hot Springs. He then moved to Las Vegas where he met and married Nancy Rogers with whom he had 3 children. They were later divorced and he moved back to Pocatello. Dalton worked as a truck driver taking cargo back and forth across the country many times and then worked in agriculture, driving truck for The Knudsens Farm.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.