Dalton Hall Everett Hall Following a battle with cancer, Dalton Everett Hall of Pocatello, Idaho passed away peacefully in his sleep, April 2, 2023, at the age of 74 years. He was born July 8,1948 to his parents Glenn and Hazel Hall in Ashland, Kentucky. He is survived by his children, Tiffany Scripter, Denise Caouette, Donovan Hall, a step son, Gary Metcalf and his sister, Janice Carlson Ickes (Dennis) and also 3 nephews and a niece.
Dalton lived in Pocatello, Idaho until he was 8 years old and then moved with his family to Lava Hot Springs. He then moved to Las Vegas where he met and married Nancy Rogers with whom he had 3 children. They were later divorced and he moved back to Pocatello. Dalton worked as a truck driver taking cargo back and forth across the country many times and then worked in agriculture, driving truck for The Knudsens Farm.
Dalton was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints a few months ago. He always had a relationship with the Lord and talked to Him often through prayer. We are happy to know that he is with our Mom and Dad now. Dalton led a colorful life and was always ready to help someone if he could. He was very generous, loving and loyal to people. We will miss him.
A graveside service will be held May 1st in Malad, Idaho at 11:00. He will be buried close to his Mother in the Malad Cemetery.
