Angalee Hall Hall Angalee Hall, age 60, loving mother, adoring grandmother, and beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away in the early hours of February 21st after suffering a heart attack. Angie, as most knew her, was born in Pocatello Idaho on May 15th, 1962, to Robert (Bud) and Margreatte (Maggie) Boodry. Angie grew up with two older siblings, her brother Mike and sister Diana. Their family moved several times growing up, from Pocatello to Salt Lake City Utah, and even spending years living in Chugiak Alaska. While living in Alaska, Angie became a junior Olympic swimmer, and began to develop an affection for the great outdoors. In high school her family moved again to Kuna Idaho where she played powder puff football, made the best of friends, and met the love of her life, William (Bill) Hall. Angie graduated from Kuna High School in 1981 and shortly after, on September 9th 1983, was married to Bill Hall at her family's horse ranch and home in Kuna. Not unlike her own family, Angie and Bill moved often. From Caldwell and Horseshoe Bend Idaho to Arizona and California. Angie became a mother in Placerville California on December 7th 1986 with the birth of her son, Andrew Brian Hall, and again in Placerville on April 28th 1988 when she gave birth to a daughter, Maggie Mae Hall (Rhodes). Angie was a wonderful mother; her children and family meant the world to her. After years of travel Angie and Bill moved their family back to Idaho, spending a few years in Kooskia where they bought and logged 45 acres and help to run The River's Café, owned by her parents Bud and Maggie. While living in Kooskia, Angie talked her husband into coaching youth baseball together, and even thought there were many "colorful" moments throughout the seasons, they loved it, and built lasting bonds with many of Kooskia's youths. They eventually sold their property there and bought a home in Riggins Idaho, where they raised their children, and many more, for several years. Angie was a loving mother, not only to her own two children, but to every child she met. She even volunteered as a substitute kindergarten teach while living in Riggins. In 2003 her family moved together one last time, with the addition of two adopted sons Randy and Derrick Burman, to Bandon Oregon. Angie loved being near the ocean and spent countless hours hunting for agates on the beach, even in the rain. She lived in Bandon, where her children graduated, until 2007 when her and Bill divorced. Although they could no longer live together, their love for each other would always remain. Angie brought a love to Bill's life and family that he will always hold dearly in his heart. Angie moved back to Pocatello Idaho with her parents where she made friends and worked with so many people who enjoyed her; To know her, was to love her. Angie could walk into a room full of strangers and walk out laughing with a room full of friends. From 2008 - 2020 Angie was blessed with seven grandchildren that she absolutely adored. To her grandchildren, she was, the best Nana ever. Angie had the most beautiful soul. She put so much love and laughter into this world, it will forever be a brighter place because of her. She will be so greatly missed by so many who adore her. Our hearts are saddened to know we can no longer have you but we're happy knowing that the angels finally have you back. Goodbye to a wonderful woman. Angalee Hall, May 15th 1962 - February 21st 2023 A celebration on life will be held this summer when her ashes are to be spread on the South Fork of the Salmon River. Anyone who would like to join in the celebration of Angie's life please call Maggie Rhodes @ (808)258-5468 for more information.
