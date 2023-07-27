Hale Wayne B. Hale Wayne B Hale, beloved Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather passed away peacefully in his sleep, 24 July 2023. Wayne was born 28 July 1928 to Owen Hale and Illa Beus Hale in Groveland, Idaho. Wayne was raised in Groveland, and went to school in the Blackfoot School district. He joined the Idaho National Guard while still in High School, and served our country until he was called on a mission in 1949 for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to the Eastern States Mission.
After Wayne returned from his mission, he lived in Pingree, Idaho, and that is where he met his forever bride, Carol May Gardner. Wayne and Carol were married for time and eternity on 18 June 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. After his marriage he was drafted into the Army and Wayne and Carol lived in Tacoma, WA for two years. Returning to Idaho after his service in the Army, Wayne worked for farmers in Groveland, Dubois and Springfield. Wayne eventually got a job at Nonpareil Potato Processing plant, where he worked for over 35 years. In 1965, Wayne and Carol moved their family to Moreland, ID where he lived until his death. Even after Carol passed away in May 2020, Wayne remained very independent, living on his own and taking care of himself and working in his yard.
Wayne was blessed to be able to serve another LDS mission with Carol, from 1999-2000 in Wolf Point Montana.
Wayne loved the outdoors, being with his family, horseback riding, fishing, camping and serving others.
Wayne is survived by his children, Bradly (Julie) Hale of Moreland, Evona (Art) Young of Pingree, Marcene Frint of Green River WY, Betty (Kevin) Tobias of Layton, UT and Kent (Belinda) Hale of Tetonia; 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Kenneth, Mark, Johnnie, and Steven and one sister Jetta, son-in-law David Frint and two grandsons, Aaron and Jared Hale.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Blackfoot Northwest Stake Center. The family will meet with friends Thursday evening from 6-8:00, and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the Groveland Cemetery, where military honors will be performed.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.