Hadley Victoria Hadley Victoria "Vicky" Hadley, loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully December 30 at the age of 82, surrounded by her loved ones. Vicky was born September 5, 1938 in Pocatello, Idaho to Nick and Rosie Contos. She attended Pocatello High School, where she met her husband and the love of her life, Hugh Hadley. Vicky and Hugh married June 1, 1957 and together they had three children—Cori, Scott, and Chris. Hugh and Vicky spent 45 blessed years together before Hugh passed in 2002. They loved to travel together and had a shared love for Hawaii, where they vacationed once every year. They had countless adventures on hot rod trips across the country, making lifelong friends and sharing their passion with other classic car enthusiasts. One of the greatest joys of Vicky's life was raising children and loving on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love for children led her to help implement the Sixth Judicial District CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program in 1989 to help children of neglect, abandonment, and abuse. She and the other six volunteers at the time were known as the Magnificent 7. Over the years she worked with hundreds of children and families and went on to become the director of the CASA program in Pocatello. She was honored several times by judges around town and received multiple awards for the work she did. Vicky was known for her infectious laugh and zest for life. She made everyone around her feel special, and it was impossible not to feel happiness in her presence. The joy and laughter she brought to her loved ones' lives will be deeply missed. Vicky is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Chris, and four sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Cori Hadley; son, Scott Hadley; grandson, Josh Fullmer; granddaughter, Michelle Gilbert (Adam); grandson, Shawn Hadley (Ashton); granddaughter, Kelli Hadley; granddaughter, Julia Hadley; and four great-grandchildren. There will be no services held at this time, but a celebration of her life will follow later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Vicky Hadley to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.colonial-funeralhome.com
