Byron Hadley Robert Hadley Byron Robert Hadley passed way at his home in the early morning hours on 12/13/2020. Byron was born on July 25, 1949. To Marjorie Phyllis Miller Hadley and Robert L. Hadley. At St. Anthony's hospital in Pocatello, Idaho. He attended Roosevelt Elementary school, Alameda Jr. High, and he graduated from Highland High school in 1967. Where he was a champion wrestler. Byron enjoyed skiing. Byron attended Idaho State University until he was drafted. He served in the United States Army. Byron worked at FMC for 32 years. Byron married Molly Shrope in 1969. They had one daughter, Tarra Ann Hadley. Byron and Molly were later divorced. Byron married Berta Espinosa in 1984. They were married 37 years. They were blessed with 2 sons, Ken Hadley and Bob Hadley. Byron enjoyed high school wrestling. He liked river trips and golf trips, with family and friends. But he loved watching baseball, and played on many teams throughout his life. Byron loved the S.F. Giants. He and his family liked going to the games in Seattle. Byron was pretty good at golf. He played with the old timers at Highland. He had a lot of friends. Byron is survived by his wife, 3 kids, and 2 grandchildren. As well as his sister, Cheryl Ann Hoskins, and one blind wiener dog, Rollo. Byron is missed. Byron was prceeeded in death by, his parents, and his cousin Dave Hadley. As well as close friends like, Craig Jonson, Mike Colleran, Dan Schroeder, Bert Jones, and Reggie Flynn. There will be a brief graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery section 54 West Row 5 space 11 on 7/24/21 @ 11:00 a.m. There will then be a celebration for Pop's at Centennial park the same day. From 12 noon till 5 p.m. Light lunch will be provided. Please bring your own drinks. Share memories, photograph and condolences at www.downardfuneralhome.com
