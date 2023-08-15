Deborah Guyer Althea Guyer On Friday, August 4, 2023 Deborah Althea Guyer of Blackfoot, Idaho died quietly and peacefully in her sleep. She was 75 years old.
Deborah (Deb to most people and "Sug" to others) was preceded in death many family and friends and many beloved pets.
Deborah was born on February 11, 1948 in San Diego California. She graduated from Pocatello High School and then proudly served her country in the U.S. Army where she graduated with a Medical Assisting Degree. She was stationed at Fort Gordon in Georgia, Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas where she received medical corps training, Fort Dix in New Jersey, Fort Lewis in Washington. Deborah also served for 2 years in Japan, and a short time in Guam. She said her favorite was Fort Lewis because she loved the beautiful country.
Deborah was Honorably Discharged from the Army and then she worked at odd jobs in Washington, Pocatello, Idaho and Salt Lake City, Utah before she settled in Pocatello with her mother and family close by. It was in Pocatello that she met her life-long friend and partner Eleanor Vivian Archeleta.
Deborah loved camping with her family and friends, taking care of her many pets, and was a lifelong learner. If you asked her she would say her hobby was "smoking" while reading. She loved to read mysteries, World War II history, and stories about Viet Nam. She loved music (collecting vinyl records and later CDs) and she loved to sing along.
Deborah continued to serve her country by working at the Pocatello VA clinic before she transferred to the Salt Lake City VA until she retired and bought a little farm in Blackfoot. It was here that she lived out her life taking care of her little animals and visiting with family and friends.
During Covid-19 Deb complained (as many did) that she was lonesome and longed for company. In the last part of her life as her health declined Deb moved to an assisted care facility where she was no longer lonely. She enjoyed the daily company of close family and friends who came to visit and the many health care providers who helped her.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, Idaho. Deborah requested that you make a donation to the local humane society or to the ASPCA rather than send flowers.
