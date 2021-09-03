Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Guthrie John "Scott" Guthrie John "Scott" Guthrie passed away from natural causes at his home in Shelley, ID on August 30, 2021. Scott was born in 1963 to Jim and Carol Guthrie in Pocatello, ID. He grew up in McCammon and the Marsh Valley area where he loved being outdoors hunting, fishing, and riding horses. Over the years, Scott spent time on the rodeo trail, working for Ball Storage and Ice, working with cousins at GBI Insulation, and raising five daughters. Scott has always loved being a dad and most recently being a "papa" to five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his five daughters, Bailey (Blake) Alvarez, Lacey (Chris) Fielding, Paizley (Shane) Hill, Halley, and Emrey; his wife Michelle and her children Chris, Debanie, Brandon, and Emmalee; his parents Jim and Carol; and his three siblings Jimmy, Jolene (Ron) Vaughan, and Doug (Shauna). Scott is also survived by his grandkids, many nieces and nephews, extended family members and close friends. He loved deeply and has always valued spending time with family and friends. A viewing will be held Friday September 3rd from 6-8pm at the Manning Wheatley Funeral home 510 N. 12th Ave. in Pocatello, ID. Funeral services will be on Saturday September 4th at 11am at the Rapid Creek LDS Chapel in Inkom with an additional viewing 1 hour prior starting at 10am. The services will be live streamed from Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home's Facebook page under events. ________