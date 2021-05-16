Elvin Gunter Darwin Gunter Elvin D Gunter , formerly of Pocatello passed away February 12, 2021 in Portland Oregon. He was born May 1, 1941 to Boyd and Edna Gunter. Elvin was a 21 year heart replacement recipient. While in Pocatello he was a partner in Gunter Electronics and was active in the Republican Party. He also served in the National Guard, and participated in the Bannock County deputy for several years. He is survived by two daughters, Jocelyn Hughes and Melissa Gunter Olson of Boise. He has 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandson, 2 sisters Marsia Gunter of Portland Oregon and Boydine Gayle of Pleasanton California., 1 brother, Donald Gunter of Inkom/Pocatello area, and many nephews and nieces. A private memorial service is being held for the immediate family. Condolences can be sent to Donald Gunter at 2456 N Blackrock Canyon Road Pocatello I'd 83204 to be shared with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
