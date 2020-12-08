Dean Gunnell E. Gunnell Dena Eliason Gunnell, 95; passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his home in Soda Springs. Services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Soda Springs 4th Ward Chapel at 281 East Hooper Ave. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Soda Springs with Military Honors. Condolences can be shared with the family online by visiting www.simsfh.com.
