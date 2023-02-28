Guardipee Justin James Guardipee Justin James Guardipee, 32, passed away on February 22, 2023. Funeral services will be held in Justin's honor on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck. His family will receive friends at a viewing to take place beginning 2 hours prior to the funeral. A Celebration of Life will be held later that evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main Street, Pocatello. To view a full obituary and share memories or condolences with the family, please do so by visiting www.wilksfuneralhome.com.

