Grover Robert "Bob" L. Grover On December 7, 2021 Bob Grover (Robert L) was called home surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born January 4, 1943 to Frank & Helen Grover in Pocatello Idaho. He lived in Seattle for 2 years while his dad was in the military. He then lived in Pocatello until the family moved to Lava Hot Springs where he attended elementary school & then Marsh Valley High School. He enjoyed train excursions to Missouri and camping trips with his grandparents, Paul & Lily Rosenburg. Bob joined the US Air Force in 1961 the same year he married the love of his life LaRene Barfuss. They met and had been together since dad was 15 and mom 14. They had a loving, dream come true life, always an adventure. To this union were born 3 children; Ronny, Debbie & Cindy. The family spent many happy times traveling, camping & enjoying new adventures, He and mom enjoyed making the holidays a special time for their kids when they were growing up. Bob worked as Administrator of the Valley View Nursing Home for 24 years which was owned by his mother. After the nursing home closed, mom and dad moved on to a new adventure as apartment mangers of the Village Apartments in Pocatello. They worked there for 17 years and loved the students who were their tenants. They then moved to Idaho Falls to Manage for L&L until their retirement in 2012. They then moved back to Lava to the family home. Dad loved to putter in the yard, read, paint, put puzzles together, carve and in his younger days loved to fish & go to ISU football games. Dad loved his family & took great pride in each of us. He is survived by his loving wife LaRene, his children: Ronny (Nilliwan), Debbie (Neil) Anderson & Cindy (Ed) Joslin. 6 grandchildren: Matthew & Ashley Joslin, Anthony DePaola, Rowland (Yin Yin Chen), Reynold Grover & Rina Grover (Tou) Xiong, and 8 great children: Ashton, MJ & Karter Joslin, Kathrine & Sofia DePaola, Kayden Timmons, Ellie Xiong & Raiden Grover. He was proceeded in death by his parents Frank & Helen Grover, grandparents Lily & Paul Rosenburg, Frank & Irene Grover, Oliver & Cora Barfuss, son in law Chuck DePaola, granddaughter Sara DePaola, Jan Schmidt, Kim & Von Barfuss, Coreen & Bruce Alder, Roger Griffeth & Jay Rosenburg. Funeral Services will be December 13th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Pocatello, Idaho. Burial will be in the Lava Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
