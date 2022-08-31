Gross Lois Laverne Gross Lois Laverne Gross, age 88, passed away August 27, 2022, of natural causes. Lois was born to Earl and Daisy Dossett on August 15, 1934, in Sturgis, KY. She attended school in Evansville, IN, graduating from Reitz High School. Lois married Gilbert Lee Gross on May 26, 1955. They had three children, Scott (Katrina) Gross, Wesley Gross, and Deanne (David) Bennett. And an honorary son Jerry Lynch. Grandchildren include Cameron, Aaron and Brittany Gross, Taylor Bennett (Louis Tilley), Nathan (Chavelle) Bennett and was recently blessed with her first great grandchild, Wesley Bennett. In her early years she worked various secretarial jobs. Her biggest passion was music. She played organ/piano for church services, weddings, funerals, etc. Anything music related was always brought her great joy. She played for choirs in School District 25 in Pocatello. She also worked in the music library at Pocatello High School. Lois is a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Ruth Chapter #3, Pocatello. She crocheted many hats for babies at the Shriners Hospital in Salt Lake City. Lois was the most friendly, loving, and outgoing person. She never met a stranger. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gilbert Gross, her children Scott and Deanne. She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Daisy Dossett and son, Wesley Gross. Services will be held at Central Christian Church Saturday, September 3rd with a visitation at 10 AM followed by funeral services at 11AM. There will be a viewing Friday, September 2nd at 5:00 PM in the Cornelison Funeral Home 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
