Gilbert Gross Lee Gross Gilbert Lee Gross, age 89, passed away March 19, 2023, of natural causes. Gilbert was born to James and Julia (Vickers) Gross on May 15, 1933, in New Harmony, Indiana. He attended school in Owensville, IN, graduating from Owensville High School. Gil graduated from University of Evansville, Indiana with his bachelor's degree in business administration. Gil worked for Bucyrus-Erie as a lathe operator and later as an industrial engineer. Gil grew up in Southwestern Indiana where he met his sweetheart in Evansville, Indiana. Gilbert married Lois Laverne Dosset on May 26, 1955. They had three children, Scott, Wesley, and Deanne. Gil & Lois raised their children in Evansville and Cynthiana, IN. before moving to Pocatello, Idaho in 1976 where they lived the rest of their lives. Gilbert served as a Private First Class in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged on May 10, 1955. Gilbert was a member and Past Worshipful Master of Portneuf Masonic Lodge #18 AF & AM of Idaho. He was also a member and Past Master of Malad Lodge AF & AM of Idaho and a member of Corinne Lodge F & AM in Utah. He was also involved in Job's Daughters as the Associate Guardian of Bethel #1, Pocatello as well as a Past Associate Grand Guardian for Jobs Daughters of Idaho. Gil was a Shriner and did volunteer work with Shriners Hospitals. Gilbert is survived by his children Scott (Katrina) Gross, Deanne (David) Bennett. Grandchildren include Cameron, Aaron and Brittany Gross, Taylor and Nathan Bennett and a great grandchild, Wesley Bennett. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Dosset Gross and his parents James and Julia Gross and son, Wesley Gross. Services will be held at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello on Saturday, March 25, 2023, with a visitation at 10 AM followed by funeral services at 11AM. There will be a viewing Friday, March 24, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Cornelison Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542 In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Shriners Children's Hospital, Salt Lake City at www.lovetotherescue.org or the Pocatello Masonic Building Foundation at 535 N Arthur Ave, Pocatello, ID 83204.
