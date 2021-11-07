Donna Green Lou Green Donna Lou Green, 90, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away at Quail Ridge assisted living center with a family member by her side on Monday, November 1, 2021 after a courageous battle with vascular dementia. Donna was born August 13, 1931 in Montpelier, Idaho to Cecil and Ruby (Dayton) Dunn. She was raised in Inkom and graduated from Inkom High School. She married Donald Dayton Green on April 12, 1951 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had five children: David, DeeAnn, Alan, Debbie and Lisa, who were raised in Pocatello. Donna worked at the cement plant in Inkom during high school and then as a clerk at the Kress dime store in Pocatello, riding the train from Inkom to Pocatello. She later worked as a secretary for Clark Real Estate. During this time, she obtained her insurance and realtor license. She worked for many years in this profession and never really retired, keeping financial records for the business well into her 80's. She was very organized and kept records manually better than some of today's modern computer programs. Donna served for many years in callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. These included Relief Society secretary and genealogy teacher. She loved crocheting and quilting, and made many baby blankets and comforters for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her immediate and extended family and was always supporting them in their life events. She was always meeting the needs of others before she took care of her own. She loved genealogy and was very dedicated to it. She and her son David spent endless hours scanning and entering family information. Donna enjoyed taking trips with her sisters and sisters-in-law. Those "girls' trips" as they were called, took them to many different places, including stops at temples along the way. She cherished family vacations and worked hard to provide the extra money for travel. She also loved to go on family camping trips, which she did for many years. She is survived by her children, David (Barbara) Green, Aberdeen Idaho; DeeAnn (Bill) Donahey of Chubbuck, Idaho; Alan (Debra) Green of Pocatello, Idaho; Debbie Green of Twin Falls, Idaho; Lisa Cox of Draper, Utah; 17 grandchildren; 48 great grandchildren; two sisters, Carol (Jim) Guthrie and Janie (Lynn) Harris, both of Inkom, Idaho and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Don; and two brothers, Gerald W. Dunn and Loren H. Dunn. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 300 East Chapel Street in Pocatello with Bishop Micah Moea'i of the Holman Ward officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening, November 12, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home, 510 N. 12th Ave. in Pocatello, and on Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a. m. at the church. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in the Norton Cemetery, McCammon, Idaho. ________
+2
Idaho State Journal
Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
- Descendant of church founder Joseph Smith to dedicate Pocatello Idaho Temple
- Prosecutor: Police officer's use of deadly force was justified
- Fish and Game sets trap after mountain lion livestock kills confirmed
- Not all bad for Idaho State despite blowout loss to BYU
- LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES
- Behind Hershey's incredible night, Highland erases 18-point deficit to beat Rocky Mountain
- Squatter banned from local forests for five years
- Pocatello overcomes deficit to beat Bishop Kelly, advances to 4A semifinals
- Pocatello woman charged with possession of meth, drug paraphernalia
- Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Home Repair Services
Autos For Sale