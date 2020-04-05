Grayson Karen Jean Grayson Karen Jean Grayson, 51, passed away on March 27, 2020. She was born to parents, Ken and Ina Berry on October 28, 1968 in Rupert, Idaho. Karen attended Highland High School and graduated in 1987. In 1988, Karen married her husband Pat. After high school, Karen worked at ZCMI and later Farmers Insurance Company. In 1994, Karen quit working to stay at home and raise her children. Karen was married to her husband Pat for 31 years. Over her life, Karen excelled in taking care of her husband and children and adored her granddaughter, Madison. Karen loved to be around dogs, to garden, and to collect anything with Eeyore on it. Karen was preceded in death by in-laws Verla and John. Karen is survived by her husband of 31 years, Pat, daughters, Amber and Brittany, son-in-law, Greydon, granddaughter, Madison, parents, Ken and Ina, sister, Melinda, and brother, Kevin. The family would like to thank all of the healthcare providers that helped over the past few months. A family-only funeral will be held Monday, April 6th, at 11am in Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Arrangements are under the direction of Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
