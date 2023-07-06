Austin TerryGraves

Austin Graves Terry Graves Austin Terry Graves left us on June 15 of 2023 to skateboard through the clouds at the age of 23. This precious angel came into the world on July 17, 1999, in Boise, ID to meet his parents, Mandy Lee Gillis and Shane Dale Graves. Austin sadly lost his father at a very early age. Austin's mother later married his dad, Edison Morrison. When Austin was 10, he proudly gained the favorite thing in his life, his little brother Brayden.

Austin grew up in east Boise where he attended Liberty Elementary, Les Bois Middle School, Timberline High School, and Boise High. At a young age, Austin discovered he was a gifted runner where he placed very high and took first place in many 5K races. He even placed 2nd in the Junior Olympics. During these same years Austin began to cultivate his obsession and talent for skateboarding and photography. He won numerous skateboard competitions and even taught lessons. Austin's world was right when he was on his board. Austin always had a knack for being an entertainer and loved playing guitar. He socially excelled, gaining a large network of friends in his youth and later in life.

