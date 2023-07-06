Austin Graves Terry Graves Austin Terry Graves left us on June 15 of 2023 to skateboard through the clouds at the age of 23. This precious angel came into the world on July 17, 1999, in Boise, ID to meet his parents, Mandy Lee Gillis and Shane Dale Graves. Austin sadly lost his father at a very early age. Austin's mother later married his dad, Edison Morrison. When Austin was 10, he proudly gained the favorite thing in his life, his little brother Brayden.
Austin grew up in east Boise where he attended Liberty Elementary, Les Bois Middle School, Timberline High School, and Boise High. At a young age, Austin discovered he was a gifted runner where he placed very high and took first place in many 5K races. He even placed 2nd in the Junior Olympics. During these same years Austin began to cultivate his obsession and talent for skateboarding and photography. He won numerous skateboard competitions and even taught lessons. Austin's world was right when he was on his board. Austin always had a knack for being an entertainer and loved playing guitar. He socially excelled, gaining a large network of friends in his youth and later in life.
Austin had a very diverse employment history starting with Buck's Bags in high school, Circle H Construction, pipelining in Texas with his uncle, back in Boise at Barbacoa, and he was most recently employed with Premier where he was excelling in sales and recently promoted.
Austin had a free spirit about him and lived in many states. Idaho, Colorado, Texas, Hawaii, and most recently New Mexico were among the places he has called home. It was in New Mexico that he met the love of his life, Bailey Stevens. They were inseparable until his final day.
Austin was a kind and loving soul, who sought out people in need, and made life-long friends in a matter of minutes. He was very passionate about his skateboarding, photography, art, music, his little brother and family. He loved being surrounded by family and friends.
Austin will be lovingly remembered and missed by the many people he touched throughout his life.
Austin is preceded by his father Shane Graves, Uncle Gary Graves, grandfather Ron Gillis, grandfather Dale Comstock, great grandparents Bill and Betty Moore, great grandparents Ed and Blanche Graves, great grandpa Gene Gillis, Uncle Kelly Moore, great Aunt and Uncle Dot and Ed McGhee and his cousin Danielle Gillis.
Austin is survived by his parents Mandy and Edison Morrison, brother Brayden Morrison, his girlfriend Bailey Stevens, grandparents Kathleen and Terry Graves, cousin Shantelle (Graves) Howe, grandma Laurel Gillis, grandparents Van and Lorraine Morrison, Aunt Jenny Campbell and family, Aunt and Uncle Christi and Eddie Edwards and family, Aunt and Uncle Heather and Joseph Farley and family, Aunt Megan Comstock and family, Aunt Melissa Larson and family, Uncle and Aunt Andy and Heidi Morrison and family, Uncle Joey Morrison and family, and Aunt Teresa Morrison. Austin has many, many more loving cousins, great uncles, and great aunts who love and will miss Austin.
Austin's Memorial Service will be 12 PM at Barbacoa Grill located at 276 Bobwhite CT in Boise, Idaho on Saturday, July 15th. The Celebration of Life will follow directly afterword at Fort Boise Park located at 155 E Garrison RD in Boise where skateboarding is welcome. For those who would like to attend, his brother Brayden will give Austin his "last ride" at Rhodes Skate Park located at 1555 W Front St in Boise following the Celebration of life. If anyone would like to do a ride for Austin, bring you skateboard!
