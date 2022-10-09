Gorham Norma Gorham Norma Jean Tryon Gorham, 86, of Ammon, passed away October 6, 2022, at The Gables of Ammon. Norma was born May 2, 1936, in Athens, Ohio, to William Phillip Tryon and Catherine Lovsey Tryon. She grew up and attended schools in Athens and graduated from Athens High School. Norma later moved to Eastern Idaho, where Norma worked as an executive secretary for ZCMI. She loved to travel and play the piano. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, needlepoint and animals. She loved spending time with family. Norma is survived by her daughter, Karen (Allen) Vaalemoen of Idaho Falls, ID; nine grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David Gorham, her parents, and a grandson, Zack Howerton. No services are planned. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
