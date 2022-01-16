Gordon Niko David Gordon Niko Gordon returned to live with his Heavenly Father on January 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 5, 1968, in Spokane, Washington as the only child to Daniel and Lorena Gordon. His early childhood years were spent in Brooklyn, New York, but Pocatello, Idaho became "home" in 1977. Niko attended Holy Spirit Elementary, Franklin Middle, and Pocatello High Schools. After graduating from high school in 1986, he joined the Air Force. Upon honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1992, Niko returned to Pocatello where he worked as a deputy at the Bannock County Jail and from there he continued a 30-year career as a police officer. Shortly after beginning his work with Bannock County, he transitioned to the Pocatello Police Department. He attended POST academy in Boise, and graduated Session 150 on June 18, 1999. Nikia Gordon was born in 1997 and quickly became Dad's sidekick. In 2000, at the county jail, Niko met his future bride, Ane Ioane Gordon. They were married in 2001. Makai Gordon was born in 2009. Niko loved to read. He could regularly be found deep in a book, an opportunity to escape from a very demanding job. Niko was known to really "throw down" in the kitchen. Many friends and family have enjoyed his cooking over the years. Among his favorite activities were attending his kids' events. He also enjoyed video games, movies, pedicures, and drinking coffee with friends. His very best friends include Gary Sinclair, Rich Sampson, Blake Roberts, Bill Hunter, Kirt Rothe, Matt Thomas and many more. Niko attended the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. On July 1, 2020, Niko retired from the Pocatello Police Department as a detective. During his time with the police force, he worked as a crisis negotiator, a defensive tactics instructor, and a SWAT Team member. Niko is survived by his wife Ane Gordon, children Nikia and Makai Gordon, father Daniel Gordon, mother Lorena Bangs and stepfather Donald Doster, sister Marianna Doster and stepsister Tanya Doster-Myles, and many aunties, uncles, nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Princeton LDS Chapel, 42 Princeton Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho. Webcasting of the service will be available. If necessary, additional parking for the funeral services will be available at Franklin Middle School. Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The Gordon Family would like to thank the Pocatello, Bannock County, Chubbuck and Idaho State Police Departments, Tia Callahan, medical personnel, and Wilks Funeral Home for your support as we celebrate Niko's life. To share Memories and condolences with the family online or to view the webcasting of Niko's service please visit Niko's tribute page at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
