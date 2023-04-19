Goodwin Samuel Edward Goodwin Eddy Goodwin passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at his home in Pingree, Idaho.
Eddy was born in Thomas, Idaho on June 26, 1937, the last of 6 children born to Edward Joseph and Margaret Mary Johnson Goodwin.
Eddy grew up in the Thomas and Pingree areas, where he attended school. He graduated from Snake River High School in 1955.
On June 22, 1956, Eddy married Joyce Burnece Seward in the Idaho Falls Temple.
He was a member of the Pingree 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings especially enjoyed scouting and serving his neighbors and he sang in the ward choir for many years.
Eddy owned Eddy's Cafe in Blackfoot 1958-1968. Then they moved back to farming in Pingree. He worked as electrician at Simplot retiring after 30 years. His most important work was raising his family and caring for youngest son Tracy after a near fatal accident left him disabled in 1989.
Eddy loved having horses. He rode in parades with the Bingham County Posse. He trained horses and won trophies in chariot/cutter racing. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, and hiking. He also loved playing chess with his kids and grandkids.
Eddy is survived by 10 of his 12 children Randy Edward (Sherry) Goodwin of Idaho Falls; Cindy (Lynn) Turner of Blackfoot; Sandy (Peter) Kadish of Orem, Utah; Kathy (David) Earley of Blackfoot; Lynette (David) House of North Carolina; Amy (Todd) Bischoff of Blackfoot; Michael David (Lisa) Goodwin of Blackfoot; Edward Samuel Goodwin of Pingree; JoLyn (Kirk) Vance of Rigby, Idaho and Tracy Albert Goodwin of Pingree Idaho, 39 Grandchildren and 56 great grandchildren.
He's also survived by 2 of his 5 siblings. Kay Harper of Kamiah, Idaho and Newell Goodwin of Blackfoot.
Eddy is preceded in death by his wife Joyce; 2 daughters Beth Goodwin and Valate Purvis; 3 siblings Billye Thomas, Dale Goodwin and Margie Wells and six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Pingree 2nd Ward building 1533 W. Highway 39 Pingree, ID The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, and for one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will follow in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.
