Cyril Goodell Fielding Goodell The Goodell family is sad to announce the death of our dad, grandpa, uncle, Cyril Fielding Goodell. "Cy Goodell, to all to knew him, died at his home with his children by his side on November 20, 2020. He was 93. Cy Goodell was born in Livermore, Iowa, on September 25, 1927, to Harold Everett Goodell and Thelma Lucille Goodell. He spent his early childhood living on the Goodell farm in Humboldt County, watching his mom cook for farm hands and his father tinker with farm equipment and drive the tractor. The family fell on hard times during The Depression. Cy's dad believed he could earn a decent wage out West, so mother and son followed. They wintered in a one room shack in Montana where Cy's dad was hired. Eventually the family settled in Idaho Falls, Idaho. His little sister Joan was born when Cy was nine. The quote by Mark Twain, "I have never let my schooling interfere with my education" could have been said by Cy Goodell. Cy was interested in many subjects world geography, US history and reading, but he didn't care for school. His senior year he joined the Army to be trained as a Teletype Communications Operator. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1945. World War 2 ended in early September 1945, the month Cy turned 18. He left for basic training and was able to hitch hike and see some of the East Coast, New York City and a broadway play. The Army stationed him in Berlin, Germany, where he served during the transition and separation of West and East Berlin. Cy felt like his contribution was not as great as the men before him, but he was grateful for the opportunity. He learned the German language, travelled much of Europe, and experienced the country in which he would have a lifetime connection. He received his Honorable Discharge in November 1949. Cy met Christa Fischer in Berlin. On August 12, 1949, they married and moved to Pocatello, Idaho. They had three children, Michael, Tom, and Lesley. The couple divorced in 1955 and Chris returned to Germany. Cy moved back to Idaho Falls where he raised his three children, with help from his mother when the children were younger. Pocatello eventually became his home. Cy worked for Union Pacific RR from 1952 until he retired in Sept. 1989. During his 37 years he held the position of brakeman, switchman, and conductor on both passenger and freight trains. Much of his career he worked as a conductor on the Green River run. He was quiet and dependable. A staunch supporter of unions, Cy joined United Transport Union in 1958, earned his 55 year pin, and was a lifetime member. Through friends Cy was introduced to Wally Grimm, who had immigrated with her two children and late husband, from Germany. Cy and Wally married April 8, 1976 and enjoyed 39 years together. They visited several countries, including Hannover, Germany, Wally's birth place. They also took many day trips, visited the Presidential Libraries, and made a yearly trek to Humboldt annual Goodell Family reunion. Sacred to Cy and Wally were their daily walks often at Sacajawea Park, Mountain View Cemetery or where ever they traveled. After Wally's death February 1, 2015. Cy continued walking in the Pine Ridge Mall or around the perimeter until late this summer. Over his lifetime, he climbed many peaks and explored Idaho and Utah. Cy was an avid mountaineer and loved standing on a ledge and scanning the valley below. As an Eagle Scout he lead many hikes in Teton National Park on both the Idaho and Jackson side, and for decades afterward took friends and family hiking. Many family members have stories, about moose sightings at Table Rock, repelling Disappointment Peak, straddling the top of Buck Mountain, and glissading the Middle Teton. Both Tom and Lesley have climbed the grand Teton with their father. In his lifetime, Cy walked up and down the Grand Teton eight times. In 2018, Cy, his son, daughter, and son-in-law drove cross country to visit Revolutionary War ancestral graves in Massachusetts. He spent that winter studying the Road Atlas and planned a summer road trip "to step both feet in every state in the lower 48 without driving on an interstate." After heavy rain in Blue Mountains and standstill traffic in Dollywood, he broke his rule and turned on to the freeway. After all, it was martini hour. Still Cy stepped in all 48 states, and, mostly, drove his Prius on scenic byways. Later he took family to the Uinta Mountains and Dinosaur National Monument. His kids, grandkids, and nieces are thankful to have shared adventures, and thankful to have always had his ear and support. He is preceded in death by his son Michael Peter Goodell, father Harold Everrett Goodell, mother Thelma Lucille Goodell, granddaughter Jana Lee Szabo, grandniece Brook Ann Ragan, sister Joan G Ragan DuPuis, his wife Wally Goodell, stepson Randy Grimm and stepdaughter Jerry Grimm. He is survived by son Thomas Cyril Goodell, daughter Lesley Jane Szabo (Greg), grandsons Paul Long, Jarrod Szabo (Darci), Jeremy Szabo (Franci), Michael Szabo (Amanda), granddaughter Jennifer Bottles, great grandsons Gage Goodell, Alex Long, Devin Szabo, and great granddaughters Korral Bottles, Danika and Nora Szabo. Great-great grandson Daxton Szabo, and nieces Kelley Ragan, Angela Ragan (Jeff), and Cynthia Ragan Tuckett (Nyle). In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Idaho Food Bank.
