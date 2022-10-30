Conrad Gollob Leo Gollob June 7, 1980 - August 20, 2022 Conrad Gollob, 42, passed away of natural causes on August 20, 2022, while vacationing in the Dominican Republic. Conrad was born on June 7, 1980 to Patricia and Donald Gollob, being the youngest child in the family. His father passed away early in his life, so Conrad was also cared for by his stepfather, Patrick Smith, when he and his son, Jonathon, joined the family. He graduated from Highland High School and Idaho State University, and later furthered his education at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., earning a Masters in Finance. Conrad had a passion for music and was an accomplished pianist. When it came to sports, soccer was his primary interest and he played through college and volunteered as a youth coach, including coaching his nephew's team. He also enjoyed Judo and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Conrad married Jennifer Flynn and they had many adventures together. They lived in New Hampshire while volunteering for City Year, Washington, D.C., as they completed their graduate studies and began their career and lives together, and later moved to Portland, OR to continue their careers. They were later divorced but remained close friends. Conrad went on to live near each of his brothers and their families, and his mother and stepfather over the years. He spent time living near family in Washington state, Colorado and North Carolina. He had his dog, Kopper Blue, by his side for the past decade and was completely devoted to him. "Uncle Conrad" was adored by his 5 nephews, Tristan, Julian, Liam, Jack, and Colton - he left an impression on all of them and created memories they will carry for the rest of their lives. His big, warm smile and magnetic personality will be cherished by all whose lives he touched. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Smith, his brothers, Michael (Susanne) Gollob, Justin (Cyleene) Gollob, Jon (Tammy) Smith, and his beloved nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Gollob, and his stepfather, Patrick Smith. Please join us to share memories of Conrad and celebrate his life from 1-3pm on November 5th at Riverwoods Event Center (1499 Bannock Hwy, Pocatello, ID 83204). Casual attire, please.
