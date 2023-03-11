Gilman Kenneth J Gilman Kenneth J. (Ken) Gilman, age 78 passed away December 6, 2022 in Las Vegas from Cancer as a result of exposure to Agent Orange while serving his country in Vietnam. Born September 27, 1944 in Portland Oregon, to Dorothy J. Gilman and Darius (Duke) Gilman, he grew up primarily in southern Idaho. He attended high school at Gooding, Minico and graduated from Burley High School. He then attended ISU and later met and married his soul mate, CleAnne Knopp on September 11, 1965. They celebrated 57 years of marriage. In 1968 he was called to active duty by the Army and was sent to Vietnam early that year. After his service in Vietnam, he was then sent to Ford Ord, California, where he worked on base in hospital administration. Completing military service they returned to Pocatello. Ken worked as an estimator for Mitchell Construction Co. for several years and moved on to own and operate a commercial and home furnishings business with his wife. In 1989, they moved to Las Vegas where he partnered with a trucking company. He eventually became a transportation broker until his retirement. Over the years, the family enjoyed many trips and adventures together, including ski trips, camping, fishing, and golfing. He loved spending time with his family. Ken had a natural ability to bring joy and laughter to those around him. We will remember his velvety voice, wonderful sense of humor, his laid back demeanor and caring and generous spirit. He is survived by his loving wife, CleAnne, daughter Holly(Jerry) Burch of Carlsbad, CA. Sons Eric (Odet) Gilman of Las Vegas, NV and Joshua (Sommer) Gilman of Temecula, CA. 3 granddaughters, Grace, MaKenna, and Kaitlyn Burch and 3 grandsons, Nathan, Jackson, and Lucas Gilman. Brother, James (Phyllis) Gilman of Bandon OR, and sister Kathleen Crist of Hagerman, ID, and 11 adoring nieces and nephews. A private memorial and military honors service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV in mid March.
