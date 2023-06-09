Gilbert Robert Preston Gilbert Robert Preston Gilbert MD was born December 4th, 1948 in Magee, Mississippi but grew up in Roanoke, Virginia. He attended William and Mary College and then went to medical school and residency in Internal Medicine at the Medical College of Virginia. He met his wife Kat following a chance encounter at a food fight in college and after a long courtship filled with trips to the Outer Banks, NC and a trip cross country in a yellow Ford Broncho they married. Traveling cross country, both fell in love with the west and eventually made their way to Pocatello, Idaho finding it a wonderful community.
Medicine was Bob's passion and life's work from the time he took over Dr. Howard's practice until the time he retired. His unique practice was in a red brick home converted to a quaint office. He was thankful for employees who helped to keep the practice running smoothly for many years. In addition to his private practice, he treated patients at the Union Pacific Railroad clinic and later at the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center for several years. Even after retirement, when he said "I'm not a doctor anymore", he never missed out on keeping up with new medical developments and medications. He cared deeply for his patients over several decades and many challenges in private practice. His own health struggles shaped the empathetic care he extended to his patients.
