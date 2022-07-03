Gigger Ida Utahna Gigger Ida Utahna Lyons Gigger was born October 7, 1923 in Huntington, Oregon. Born to Albert Rice Lyons and Ida Ann Despain, she was the ninth of ten children. She attended school in Weiser, Idaho and graduated in 1941. After high school, she moved to Boise to attend college. She met the love of her life, Charles Gigger, at a church carnival. They were married six months later on September 14, 1946 in Boise, Idaho and were sealed in the Cardston, Alberta LDS Temple one year later. Their three oldest daughters were born in Boise. They moved to Pocatello in November 1951 and welcomed six more children. Ida worked for Intermountain Gas Company for 22 years and retired in 1984. Ida was a wonderful homemaker. She ran an organized, busy home. Even with a large family, she was very punctual. She loved flowers, reading and aerobics even into her 90s. She loved to watch football, especially the Highland Rams. Ida was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved her Savior. She was a devoted member of the Meadowbrook Ward for over 70 years. She served in many callings. Her longest and most recent calling was Ward Librarian, in which she served for over 17 years. Ida loved to travel and attend the temple with her husband. She dreamed of attending the long-awaited Pocatello LDS Temple. That dream came true when she attended a session before her health declined. Ida loved her big family. She loved having big dinners, especially at Christmas and Thanksgiving. She supported her children and extended family. She attended virtually every event that occurred in their lives. Her home was a sanctuary of peace, safety and love. We will cherish all of the years we had with her. She was Christlike in so many ways. She was kind, generous and fun to be with. She never had an unkind thing to say about anyone. She never complained. She returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Ida is survived by her children Marvi Gigger (Terry Patrick), Janice Newsom, Tami (Theon) Hall, Greg (Larie) Gigger, Marbet Gigger (daughter-in-law), Ceva Cottrell, Starla (Bruce) Prescott, Kent Gigger and partner Roseann Gigger, Wayne Nelson (son-in-law), 27 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, daughter Tanya Nelson, son Emery Gigger and son-in-law Jerry Cottrell. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Manning Wheatley Funeral Home at 510 N 12th Ave, Pocatello. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the LDS Church at 300 E Chapel Rd, Pocatello at 12:00 p.m., with a viewing one hour prior to the service. The graveside service will take place at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S 5th Ave, Pocatello from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. To view the full obituary, visit www.mwfh1953.com ______
+2
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.