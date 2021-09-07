Diane Gesell Gesell Diane Corinne Wilson Gesell, 88, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away peacefully on September 3, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. Diane was born on June 27, 1933 in San Diego, California to Thomas & Corinne Wilson. She was the first of five children. Diane grew up around the world because of her father's service as a Naval Officer. She attended schools in Puerto Rico, England and the United States. She graduated high school from Washington Lee High School in Arlington, VA in 1952. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from George Washington University in 1956. Diane met Tom in 1963 when they were both attending San Diego State. Diane was studying Math at the time. However, she was quickly distracted by him. They married June 12, 1964 in San Diego, California. They had 3 children. Diane resided in San Diego, Knoxville TN, Houston TX, and Pocatello ID with her husband and family. After spending the summer of 1978 in Idaho, she began studying Geology at University of Houston in Houston, TX where they were living then. After moving to Idaho in 1981, she transferred to Idaho State University to finish her studies and earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Geology in 1986. Diane was a lover of art her entire life. She equally loved the outdoors and could often be found hiking the trails, skiing, mountain biking, or snorkeling with her sweetheart Tom. When not enjoying the mountains of Idaho they traveled extensively and created beautiful memories together. When her children were young she frequently spent summers on the road camping and experiencing North America and the great outdoors. Later in life she enjoyed spending time with children and grandchildren in San Diego, Chicago, Driggs, Lake Tahoe, and the Caribbean. She was preceded in death by her mother Corinne Wilson, father Thomas Wilson, and her second mom Eleanor Wilson. She is survived by her husband Tom Gesell of Pocatello, son Rick (Susan) Gesell of San Diego, CA, daughter Barbara (Lawrence) Gibson of San Diego, CA, son Eric (Olga) Gesell of Chicago, Illinois. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and all of her siblings. A funeral will be held Thursday September 9th at 1 pm in the Cornelison Funeral Home in Pocatello, ID with visitation one hour prior. After the graveside service the family will return to the funeral home for a reception celebrating her life. The family wishes to thank the entire staffs of the Portneuf Cancer Center and Encompass Health, and her private aid Kelly for the excellent care they gave Diane throughout her illness. To all the many friends and family who helped in so many ways "thank you" isn't enough but is all we have to offer. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to Aid for Friends Pocatello through their website in Diane's memory.
