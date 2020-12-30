Dorothy Gertsch Mae Gertsch Dorothy Mae Gertsch received her Angel Wings December 17, 2020. Dorothy was born August 13, 1930 to Gustav and Sophia Lindgren. She attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School. She was an accomplished seamstress. She was always smiling and laughing and she loved to sing and dance. In her 60s, she joined a dancing group performing at care centers for several years. Dorothy met and married the love of her life, Charles (Bud) Gertsch on May 10,1950. They were together 40 years. Together they had three children (Charles W. (Cheryl) Gertsch of Pocatello, Connie Straw of Orem Utah, Mark (Mary) Gertsch of Pocatello. Her greatest joy was her family. She enjoyed 11 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 2 great,great grandbabies. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Charles (Bud) Gertsch, parents Gus and Sophia Lindgen, sisters Mary Wilson, Pearl Archibald, Deloris Smith, Alice Hatch, a granddaughter Kayla Mae Gertsch and grandson Dustin Skinner. A small funeral service for immediate family will be held for her at 11:30am January 4th at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home followed by graveside services at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.mwfh1953.com _________
