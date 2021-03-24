Dale Germain Harrison Germain Dale Harrison Germain, 88, of Chubbuck, Idaho passed away peacefully on March 21, 2021 at home with his loving family by his side. Dale was born January 27, 1933 to Gerald and Geneva Germain in Neosho, Missouri. Dale lived in Missouri for ten years. Then the family moved to Wilder, Idaho where he worked on the family farm. He graduated from Wilder High School in 1950 where he met the love of his life, Ruth Moore. They married in Winnemucca, Nevada on August 20th, 1953. Dale served in the 11th Airborn Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and the 82nd Airborn at Fort Bragg, North Carolina from 1953-1956. After his service in the army, he and Ruth moved to Chubbuck, Idaho with their two small children. Dale sold farm equipment for various companies throughout his career. He spent many days on the highways traveling across southern Idaho to visit his clients. He retired in 1998. Dale enjoyed fishing, camping in his 5th wheel, hunting and trips on his Harley with Ruth. They loved going to the Oregon coast as often as they could. He spent countless hours in his shop in the garage wood working, making amazing things with his skillsaw. Dad had the best sense of humor, he was so fun to laugh and joke with, even in his last days he was a delight to be around. We will miss his amazing smile. He is survived by his loving wife Ruth, son Dan (Nancy), daughter Pam Collins (Rick), daughter Joy Winters (Robert), son Tory (Ranee), sister Judy Durham (Ron), brother Bruce (Avis-deceased), sister Sandra Collord (Everett-deceased) and brother Jerry (Jacki), 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Special thanks to the staff at Heritage Hospice Care, with a big hug to Clint, Marion and Lynell for their calming advice and amazing care and respect for all. Per his wishes he was cremated. A Celebration of his Life will be held later this year. Memories and condolences may be left with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
