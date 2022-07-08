Francisca Gasper Robles Gasper Francisca R. Gasper passed away of natural causes on July 4th, 2022. She was 97. Born in Texas, she married at 19. She lived in Pocatello for several years and her family grew. After some time, she divorced, and lived as a single mother with limited English proficiency. She worked long and laborious hours to provide for her family's needs. Once her children were grown, she met and married Charles Gasper, a WWII veteran. Together, they shared their love for travel, fishing, camping, gardening, and vintage cars. Throughout her life, she was a devout Catholic. She lived independently as long as she could. Francisca is survived by Jose Avila(Sandy) Raul Avila(Celiene) Isabel Christensen (Wayne) Claudio Avila(Vicki) and Jesse Avila. She was preceded in death by her parents Jorge and Guadalupe Robles, and daughters, Maria Rogers, Gloria Romero, and Rebecca Otero. She was born into a family of 14 children of which there are 3 surviving siblings: brothers, George (Estelle) Robles, Paco Robles, and sister, Graciela Estrada. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 8 from 1- 2:30 pm at The Manning Wheatley Funeral Home (510 N. 12th, Pocatello). A service will be held on Saturday, July 9 at 11:00 am. at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church (524 N. 7th Ave, Pocatello) followed by interment at Mountain View Cemetery. Instead of flowers, please consider planting a tree available on the Manning Wheatley site www.mwfh1953.com.
