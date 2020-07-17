Gardner Larry Gardner Larry Gene Gardner was born April 9, 1941 and went home July 9, 2020. Larry was blessed with the love of his life, Jill, three children, Troy, JR, and Brooke, and six grandchildren. He loved his home in Tendoy and tending the land the Lord blessed him with. Larry's love for the Lord was ever present in his dedication to the Lemhi River Cowboy Church and in the way he lived his life and treated others. He was never too busy to take the time to teach and share his wisdom and experience gained from a lifetime of adventure. Larry spoke openly of his love for each one of his friends and family and his memory inspires each of us to never leave our love left unspoken. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith"-2 Timothy 4:7. Arrangements under the care of Jones & Casey Funeral Home.
