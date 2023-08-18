Bonnie Jean Gardner Whitney Gardner Bonnie Jean Whitney Gardner passed away at her home in Blackfoot, Idaho August 14, 2023. She was born July 24, 1927 in Tremonton, Utah to Eugenia Carol Estey (Jean) and Robert Burns Whitney. Her father was killed when she was a year old so she and her brother Bob, were raised by their paternal grandparents, Nellie McCarthy Fox and William Wells Whitney. They lived in Brigham City, Utah until she was 10 years old and then they moved to Tremonton, Utah. She and her brother were treated like younger siblings by their aunts and uncles their entire lives. She grew up learning the value of hard work and at a young age she worked on their dry farm in Pocatello Valley. She graduated from Bear River High School in Tremonton, Utah and then attended Utah State Agricultural College in Logan, Utah. She met Spencer Leon Gardner at Crystal Springs in Honeyville, Utah while he was home on leave from the United States Army for his mother's funeral. They married in the Logan LDS Temple May 5, 1947. Spencer received a basketball scholarship to Farragut State College in Farragut, Idaho. They moved there in the fall of 1947 so he could attend school. Bonnie cooked for the other students living in their apartment building to earn money and their daughter, Sharyn was born while they were there. The following fall they moved back to Logan where Spencer had been awarded a basketball scholarship at Utah State Agricultural College. Bonnie decided that she needed to complete her education so both attended school and graduated in June 1951. Bonnie worked at a telephone company and at a local dry cleaner and did sewing for other people to earn money for school. Spencer was part of the ROTC at Utah State. When he graduated, he was commissioned as an officer in the Air Force. The family moved to Williams Air Force Base outside Mesa, Arizona that July. While there, their son Chris was born. In 1953 Spencer resigned from the Air Force and the family moved to Muskegon, Michigan for the summer so that Spencer could get his building license. That fall they moved to Blackfoot, Idaho where Spencer had a job coaching but only if Bonnie would teach too. She ended up teaching for 32 years starting with ninth grade and eventually ended up teaching all high school grades, College Prep, and introducing AP English into the curriculum. She took a year off teaching when their second son, Layne (Skip) was born. She also got her counseling certificate from Idaho State University and was a counselor at Blackfoot High School. In her own words Bonnie said this about her years teaching, "Teaching has been one of the great blessings of my life. Teaching made me a better person and a better parent." Recently, she said that she wanted to send an open letter of thanks to all her students for allowing her to teach them. She said they enriched her life. In 1986 she was chosen as Idaho's distinguished English teacher.
She served in the community and the church. She was on the Christmas Tree Fantasy Board, the Blackfoot District Library Board, Zonta, and BPAC board. She had callings at both the ward and stake levels in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to read and belonged to a book club for over 40 years.
