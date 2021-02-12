Ganske Trudy Crumley Ganske Trudy Joy Crumley Ganske, 80, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Cottonwood Cove Assisted Living in Chubbuck, Idaho. Trudy was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Herbert Oliver and Thelma Lucille Schofield Crumley on June 19, 1940. Trudy grew up in Pingree and attended schools there. She graduated from Snake River High School in 1958. On August 1, 1969, Trudy and Robert Lee Ganske were married in Pingree, Idaho. Trudy worked as a cook for the school lunch program in the Blackfoot school district for many years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed indexing in her free time. Trudy is survived by her children, Gunner (Tiffanie Mai) Ganske of Pocatello, Rudy (Pam Henson) Ganske of Salt Lake City UT, and Grady (Elvie Magamano) Ganske of Pocatello; her sister Aartje Crumley of Pingree; and 7 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Lee Ganske and her brother, Terry Crumley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
