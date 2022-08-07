Eugene Galloway George Galloway Our friend, Eugene George Galloway "Gene" left us on August 4, 2022, at the age of 77, in Pocatello, Idaho. Gene will forever be remembered for his smile, contagious laugh, always followed by a kind or gentle word. His attitude is a beacon on a distant hill, and he was never known to "give up" trying. Gene was always up for a game of golf or tennis. He found coaching tennis to be a rewarding experience. He discovered his place in the real estate business where he found success and built lifelong acquaintances. Genes' greatest love was music and playing the guitar. He often expressed his heart and soul through music. Gene knew how to be a friend to anyone, and in doing so, left the world a better place. Our hearts are full of gratitude for the kind and compassionate care Gene received from Quail Ridge and Enhabit Hospice Care. Each of you are the definition of "angel". You truly became very special to him. There will be no services held at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.