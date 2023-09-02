Michael C. Gallagher

Gallagher Michael C. Gallagher Michael Gallagher, a man of many talents and a life well-lived, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, in Heber City, Utah. He was born in Mineral Wells, Texas, April 15, 1943, to Clyde C. Gallagher and Johnnie Frances (Copeland) Gallagher.

He earned his B.B.A. from Texas State University–San Marcos before going on to achieve his M.B.A. and Ph.D. from Texas A&M University. Over the course of his career Mike taught in Texas, England, Germany, Spain, Turkey, Idaho, and Colorado. He also held numerous University Administrator positions at each campus. The culmination of his career was serving as President at Idaho State University and Colorado Mesa University. In his various roles, Mike shaped institutions, empowered students, and fostered a culture of excellence.

