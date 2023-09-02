Gallagher Michael C. Gallagher Michael Gallagher, a man of many talents and a life well-lived, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, in Heber City, Utah. He was born in Mineral Wells, Texas, April 15, 1943, to Clyde C. Gallagher and Johnnie Frances (Copeland) Gallagher.
He earned his B.B.A. from Texas State University–San Marcos before going on to achieve his M.B.A. and Ph.D. from Texas A&M University. Over the course of his career Mike taught in Texas, England, Germany, Spain, Turkey, Idaho, and Colorado. He also held numerous University Administrator positions at each campus. The culmination of his career was serving as President at Idaho State University and Colorado Mesa University. In his various roles, Mike shaped institutions, empowered students, and fostered a culture of excellence.
In 1967 Mike married Flo Mayhugh of Houston, Texas. Together they shared a passion for education and love of travel. The highlight of their lives was the birth of their daughter Lauren Elizabeth, October 31, 1983. In October 2008 Mike’s life was forever changed when he tragically lost Flo. Losing her was the greatest sorrow of his life.
Mike’s hobbies included skiing, hiking, and writing. He loved building things and remodeled every home he bought, old or new. He was an artist. He also enjoyed cooking Texas chili. His love of chili cook-offs began in San Marcos with Chilympiad and carried on to the Terlingua International Cook-off.
In 2011 Mike married Yvette Sherwood of Park City, Utah. Their time together was spent exploring nature, traveling the world, and enjoying the Utah snow. Mike continued to work, after his retirement, at Deer Valley and volunteering with elementary students teaching Spanish.
Michael was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Floyce "Flo" (Mayhugh) Gallagher, his parents, his two sisters Frances Clydene and Sylvia Beth Gallagher, and his stepfather Melvin Whittington.
He is survived by his daughter Lauren Elizabeth Gallagher Bowen (Ian) his beloved granddaughters Harper Flo and Sawyer Jean, all of Portland, Oregon; his wife of 12 years Yvette Sherwood Gallagher, of Heber City, Utah, his step children Amber Maxwell (Mikey Hohl) of Park City, Utah, and Ryan Maxwell (Brinnah Schmidt) of Grand Junction, Colorado; his step grandchildren Ethan Hohl and Akasha Schmidt; his sister Mary Gallagher Gafford (Gail), of San Marcos, Texas, niece Amanda Johnson (Steven), of Belton, Texas; nephew Kevin Gafford (Daniel Champagne) of Brooklyn, New York; great nieces and nephew Brianna, Abigail, and Luke Johnson; and brother-in-law Glenn Mayhugh (Mary Kaszynski) of Austin, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 16th, 2023, at MVF Church, 271 N 600 W, Heber City, Utah, at 1PM, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Michael’s memory to Cardiovascular Medicine at University of Utah Hospital. The University of Utah was critical in prolonging his life, and the lives of many others. Please include Michael’s name in your submission. www.bit.ly/Michael-Gallagher
