Donald Furu Louis Furu Donald Louis Furu (Don) was born on May 5, 1978 in Pocatello, Idaho. He joined his parents, Donald Eric and Peggy Ann Reisdorph Furu, and his big sister, Sara. Sadly, he left us too soon on July 3, 2022 from Coronary Artery Disease at the age of 44. He attended Wilcox Elementary, Hawthorne Junior High School and Pocatello High School, graduating from there in 1996. Don excelled in baseball and football and was on the field when Poky won the Football State Championship in 1994 Don was always grateful for his neighborhood friends well as his lifelong friends, Jace Vance and Justin Hieb, and the best friend a man could ever have: Tommy Williams. Don attended Idaho State University for a short time before joining the United States Marine Corps. When he joined the military, he said that he wanted the branch of service that had the toughest boot camp. After boot camp, Don went to extended training in 29 Palms where he became a computer programmer. His first assignment was an overseas assignment in Hawaii. After Hawaii, he was transferred to Kansas City where he was assigned to the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS). There he met another Marine who also became a lifelong friend, Rob Vining, currently living in Fairbanks, Alaska. Don then transferred to Indian Head, Maryland where he was assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF). One of their responsibilities was to secure the U.S. Capitol during each Presidential State of the Union Address. Don also had training tours in South Korea. While in Kansas City, he met Heather Marie White. They were married on June 18, 2004 in Independence, Mo. They were later divorced. To this union brought three beautiful girls, Elaina Michelle (Lain), 17, Elizabeth Anne (Lizzie) 15, and Madison Rose (Maddie) 13. Don was working at Amazon Fulfillment Center MC15 in Lenexa, Kansas at the time of his death. He was the primary caregiver for his three girls for the last five years. You rarely saw Don without one or more of his girls and he loved them more than anything. In raising them, he said that Google was his best friend. He also enjoyed playing with (tormenting?) his cats Pumpkin and Sticks. A Memorial Service was held at Highland Park funeral home in Kansas City, Kansas on July 13, 2022. Don’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes divided amongst close family members which has been a family tradition. We are planning to have a Celebration of Life in Pocatello sometime in the near future.
