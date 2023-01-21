Funk Layton Fredrick Funk Layton Fredrick Funk died Jan. 17, 2023, due to injuries from an auto accident on Nov. 22, 2008. He and his twin brother Landon were born to Bill and Alaina Funk Feb. 16, 1981. Growing up in Pleasant Valley, Layton learned to pick rock, move irrigation pipe, and ride ATVs across the farm. He attended school in American Falls and graduated AFHS in 1999. He enjoyed participating in drama, drawing comics, and played the French horn. He served a mission to the Dominican Republic, Santiago Mission, where he made lifelong friends while teaching the gospel in Spanish. His testimony of Jesus Christ burned brightly for the rest of his life. Survivors include Bill & Bobette Funk, Landon (Tori) Funk of American Falls. Siblings of Northern Utah, Wes (Myndi) Funk, Kendell (Marina) Funk, NaeDene (Ajay) Salvesen. Emilee (Josh) Tackett of Roundup, Montana. Grandmother, Ellen Bruderer of Auburn, Wyoming. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alaina. Grandparents, George and Lillian Funk and Ivan Bruderer. We are indebted to the many angels who served and loved Layton, especially at South Davis Community Hospital in Bountiful and the University of Utah Medical Center. A visitation will be from 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. on Saturday January 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (111 Church Place, American Falls, Idaho). The funeral will beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at the Neeley Cemetery. To order flowers, or to share condolences, memories, and photos, please visit DavisRoseMortuary.com.
