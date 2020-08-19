Alaina Funk Jo Funk Alaina Jo Bruderer Funk passed away peacefully in her home near American Falls, Idaho on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 62. Alaina was born April 25, 1958 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Ivan and Ellen May (Keller) Bruderer. She attended schools in Wyoming and Pocatello before moving to American Falls, where she graduated from American Falls High School in 1976. She was accomplished in drama, speech and debate competitions and also attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. Alaina married Bill Funk in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple December 18, 1976 and applied her many talents to raising a family on the farm. She enjoyed arts including acting, singing, painting, sewing, and listening to many many piano lessons. She loved horses, birthday cakes, Christmas, family reunions, water fights, purple pansies and lavender lilacs. Alaina shared her vivid testimony of Jesus Christ with words and deeds and served in many capacities in the American Falls 1st Ward for nearly 44 years. Bill and Alaina have six children: Wes (Myndi) Funk in Alpine UT, Landon (Tori) Funk in Pocatello ID, Layton Funk in Bountiful UT, Kendell (Marina) Funk in Murray UT, NaeDene (Ajay) Salvesen in Logan UT, and Emilee (Josh) Tackett in Draper UT. She has eight grandchildren. Alaina is survived by her mother Ellen May Bruderer and siblings RaNae (Wayne) Georgeson, Ron (Joan) Bruderer, Ken (Linda) Bruderer, Sharon (Lynn) Anderson, and Brad (Suzzette) Bruderer. She is preceded in death by her father Ivan Bruderer, grandparents Conrad and Anna Bruderer, and Irvin and Birdie Keller. The family would like to thank the many loving friends who have shared happy memories, as well as the health care professionals who have provided compassionate service. A viewing is planned for Friday, Aug 21 from 6 to 8 pm at the LDS Stake Center at 111 Church Place, American Falls. Face coverings are requested. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service will be a private family funeral on Saturday, Aug 22 at 10 a.m. The service will be live streamed on https://www.davisrosemortuary.com. Interment will immediately follow in the Neeley Cemetery.
Trending Today
Articles
- Waiter at Chapala Mexican Restaurant saves two lives
- Vallow attorney addresses LDS First Presidency letter
- TEENAGER DROWNS IN PORTNEUF RIVER AT LAVA HOT SPRINGS
- Angler reels in new catch-and-release record cutthroat trout in Bingham County
- Firefighters gain upper hand on wildfire burning west of Pocatello
- Woman who died in crash near Pocatello identified
- Advisory vote set on proposal to merge Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city
- Only Native American on federal death row loses latest bid to delay execution
- Pocatello man arrested after beating woman, threatening to torture and kill her and her son
- Idaho reports first child with COVID-related disease
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Garage
Help Wanted