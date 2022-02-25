Fuger Harriet Rose Fuger Harriet Rose Fuger, 82, of Pocatello, slipped away quietly from her home February 23, 2022. She was born January 16, 1940, in Wenatchee, WA., to Harry Letts and Elsie Brunton. Her parents moved to Pocatello, Idaho, where Harriet attended Franklin Jr. high and Pocatello High School. She was introduced to her future husband by her best friend Rose Linton. Harriet married Frank Fuger and was a devoted loving wife and mother to 3 children Rick Fuger, Donna (Delbert) Gomez, Julie (Joel) Greene. She had 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Harriet is preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents Harry & Elsie, a brother Dale Letts and a sister Marlene Bradford. She is survived by her children, 3 sister's and one brother, Deanna Letts, Susan (Ernie) Daugherty, Larry Letts and Vicki Fuger all residing in Columbia Falls and Kalispell Montana. There will be no services at this time. Harriet asked for everyone to be happy and celebrate her life in your own way and to please give your family and friends in your life all the love you possibly can just as she did. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
