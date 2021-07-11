Ruth "Ruthie" Zilk Frost

Frost Ruth "Ruthie" Zilk Frost Our beloved mother, Ruth (Ruthie) Zilk Frost, passed away peacefully at her home in Pocatello on October 4, 2019. Please join us July 17, 2021 from 2-3:30 pm at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial, 300 N. Johnson, Pocatello, Idaho 83204 for our Mothers Life Celebration. The full obituary with more details can be found on downardfuneralhome.com