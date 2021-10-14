Frazier Lyle Duane Frazier Lyle Duane Frazier 1935-2021 Lyle "Duane" Frazier age 86, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 9th, with loved ones present, an incredible amount of caring support from the Pioneer Care and Rehabilitation staff, Hospice and with many loving thoughts/prayers from residents throughout the entire Beaverhead County. Duane was born August 8th, 1935 in Mammoth Hot Springs, WY., which is actually inside Yellowstone National Park, and makes him one of a very few individuals ever born in that beautiful part of this country. Thus, leading to some calling him "Griz". However, those who knew him best may have a couple other reasons for that particular nickname (only with complete love of course)😊. Duane served this country as a US Marine with great conviction, honor, integrity and strength. He continued to display those characteristics very well throughout his entire life. Truly he set a beneficial example for all others to follow both past and present. The "Marine code" was Duane! After service in the Marine Corp, Duane drove for Garrett Freightlines (formerly in Pocatello, ID) for 25 years "Accident Free" while also obtaining his pilots license and instructors license. He then started his own flying business in American Falls, ID where he help many others obtain their private pilot licensing as well as aerobatics. Duane also flew as a crop duster. He greatly enjoyed flying! Duane was married twice. His first wife was Jacquelyn "Jackie" Savage (deceased 2016) and together they had four children; (Son) Doug Frazier & wife Angela (Daughter) Teri (deceased) & husband Rusty Welch (Daughter) Jerre Lea & husband Dr. David Wise (Son) Lloyd Frazier On July 7, 1972 Duane married Loa Mae in Pocatello, Idaho and "oh" did they have so much in common. They enjoyed many fabulous days fishing, hunting, camping, loving and laughing. Their many pets over the years were dear to their hearts. The same two hearts that were separated from this earth with the sudden passing of Loa on March 23rd, 2007. It's so very special those beautiful hearts & souls have been reunited. He loved Loa deeply. They both dearly loved all of their children, step-children and extended families. Loa's children prior to her marriage to Duane are as follows; (Daughter) Debra Perkins (deceased) (Daughter) Darla Barnhard (deceased) (Daughter) Vicki & husband Dino Pasqua (Daughter) Cindy Moyes (Son) Monte Hedstrom (Daughter) Kelly Park Duane was proceeded in death by his parents, several children and numerous great friends (to many to mention, but all cherished); Bun & Mary Patterson (Dillon MT) Albert "Al" & Beth Frazier ( Whitehall MT) Teri Welch (daughter) Debra Perkins (daughter) Darla Barnhard (daughter) Duane is also survived by four sisters; Lynda & husband Rick Forcella Marianne Peck, husband Bill Peck (deceased) Patricia "Patsy & husband Allen Sorensen (deceased) Bonnie Frazier To: all their grandkids etc. not mentioned please know they loved all of you very much! To: all friends you were so special! To: all of Duane's fellow Marines "Semper Fi"! To: Dr Mac and all care givers there are not enough words. God Bless! Services as follows: Visitation: Friday Oct 15th 6 PM - 8 PM Brundage Funeral Home 300 S. Atlantic St. Dillon, MT 59725 Funeral Services: Saturday Oct 16th 11:00 AM Brundage Funeral Home 300 S. Atlantic St. Dillon, MT 59725 Interment: Lima Cemetery, Lima MT East end of Bailey St. Luncheon: Lima HS Gymnasium
Idaho State Journal
Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Pruning Tree Service
Yard Garage Sales